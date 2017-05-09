Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Nicolas Jaar, "Wouth"

Mr. Twin Sister, "Medford"

Bonobo, "Hatoa"

Huerco S., "Cubist Camouflage"

Terrie Odabi, "I'll Feed You Real Good (Feat. Christoffer Kid Andersen)"

Jose Bjerre, "Picking Up All the Oranges"

Interpol, "Hands Away"

Jon Hopkins, "Lost in Thought"

Can, "Spray"

Nick Drake, "Road"

Radiohead, "There, There (The Boney King of Nowhere)"

MONO, "Silent Flight, Sleeping Dawn"

Self Defense Family, "Staying Current"

Gulfer, "Post-Molly"

Theme from "Airplane"

Steve Reich, "III. Fast"

Stephen Schwartz, “No Time At All” performed by Andrea Martin & The Players (of the cast of “Pippin”)

Terry Riley, "In C Part III"

Talking Heads, "Electricity"

The Cars, "Since I Held You"