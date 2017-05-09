President Trump on Monday nominated 10 federal court judges, five to appellate courts and five to district courts. And there are more to come.

There are currently more than 100 federal court vacancies that the president has the power to fill. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School, about Trump's first slate of nominees and the importance of the lower courts.