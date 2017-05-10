closeDonate

May 10, 2017: Hour 141:39

In hour one of Here & Now's May 10, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the latest on President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey with "The Secrets of the FBI" author Ron Kessler, Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and NPR's Scott Horsley. Also, author Dennis Lehane is known for gritty crime thrillers that feature hard-headed male protagonists. But at the center of his new book is a woman with a troubled past. And is it too soon to write the obituary for populism in Europe after the results of the French election? We discuss with a European politics analyst. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

