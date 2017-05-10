In hour two of Here & Now's May 10, 2017 full broadcast, we continue our analysis of FBI Director James Comey's firing by President Trump with New York Times reporter Julie Hirschfeld Davis, NPR's Geoff Bennett, former intelligence officer Malcolm Nance and Republican strategist Paris Dennard. Also, what impact has the boom in private defense contractors had on the U.S. military? We discuss privatization in the military with Molly Dunigan of RAND Corp. And underdog-turned-star Isaiah Thomas has played a key role in the Boston Celtics' NBA playoff run. We hear a profile of Thomas, who is coping with the recent death of his younger sister. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.