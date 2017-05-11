Health Insurance Company Steps Back Into Tennessee Market

Blue Cross Blue Shield announced this week that it's re-entering the Knoxville market, just three months after the only remaining insurer, Humana, said it was pulling out.

That move would have left people in the Knoxville area with no option to buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act, a sign many Republicans said showed that the health law was imploding. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with STAT reporter Max Blau (@maxblau).