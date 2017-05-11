In hour one of Here & Now's May 11, 2017 full broadcast, historians Brian Balogh and Nathan Connolly join us to put President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey into historical context. Also, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe in northern Arizona are scrambling to keep a coal-fired power plant and coal mine from closing in 2019. And workers removed the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis before dawn on Thursday in New Orleans. We hear more on what the monument's removal means from a Clemson University history professor. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.