In hour two of Here & Now's May 11, 2017 full broadcast, we continue our weeklong series on privatization in the U.S. with conversations about privately-owned public space, and public-private partnerships in infrastructure. Also, the EB-5 visa program has long been controversial, but it's facing new scrutiny. We discuss how the visas work with Hiroshi Motomura, a professor of immigration and citizenship at the UCLA School of Law. And lawmakers are returning to their districts after the House approved a new health care overhaul, and they're hearing from constituents who oppose the plan.