Before A Killing, A Tech Boom In Olathe, Kansas

It has been more than two months since the city of Olathe, Kansas, was shocked by the shooting that killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injured Alok Madasani, both engineers at GPS device manufacturer Garmin.

Garmin is Olathe's largest private-sector employer, and part of the reason the city has seen an economic boom in recent years. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Romesh Ratnesar (@romeshratnesar), who wrote about Olathe for the cover article in this week's Bloomberg Businessweek.