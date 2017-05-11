Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Before A Killing, A Tech Boom In Olathe, Kansas

May 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A photo of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Indian engineer killed at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, is pictured during a peace vigil in Bellevue, Wash., on March 5, 2017. (Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A photo of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the 32-year-old Indian engineer killed at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, is pictured during a peace vigil in Bellevue, Wash., on March 5, 2017. (Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images)

It has been more than two months since the city of Olathe, Kansas, was shocked by the shooting that killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injured Alok Madasani, both engineers at GPS device manufacturer Garmin.

Garmin is Olathe's largest private-sector employer, and part of the reason the city has seen an economic boom in recent years. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Romesh Ratnesar (@romeshratnesar), who wrote about Olathe for the cover article in this week's Bloomberg Businessweek.

This segment airs on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news