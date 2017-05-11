Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

May 11, 2017
By Joe Hernandez, WHYY
New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur faces a tough crowd in Willingboro, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)MoreCloseclosemore
Lawmakers are returning to their districts after the House approved a new health care overhaul, and they're hearing from constituents who oppose the plan. One of those lawmakers is Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur from New Jersey, who held a town hall Wednesday night.

Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) of Here & Now contributor WHYY was there, and has this report.

This segment aired on May 11, 2017.

