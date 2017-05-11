Here & Now
Support the news
GOP Congressman Key In Health Bill's Passage Faces Tough Town Hall Crowd04:50Play
Lawmakers are returning to their districts after the House approved a new health care overhaul, and they're hearing from constituents who oppose the plan. One of those lawmakers is Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur from New Jersey, who held a town hall Wednesday night.
Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) of Here & Now contributor WHYY was there, and has this report.
This segment aired on May 11, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news