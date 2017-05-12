Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Brazil Struggles To Move On 1 Year After President's Impeachment

May 12, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Today marks one year since Michel Temer assumed the presidency of Brazil after Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office.

Temer is dealing with the country's worst-ever recession, and the austerity measures he's trying to push through have made him very unpopular. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with BBC correspondent Neli Pereira (@neli_pereira).

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news