Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Cowbird Mothers Get Other Birds To Raise Their Hatchlings

May 12, 2017
By Paige Pfleger, WHYY
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
An American robin sits on her eggs in her nest. She has to be vigilant or a cowbird may try to put a parasitic egg in her nest. (Paige Pfleger/WHYY)MoreCloseclosemore
An American robin sits on her eggs in her nest. She has to be vigilant or a cowbird may try to put a parasitic egg in her nest. (Paige Pfleger/WHYY)

Sunday is Mother's Day. Father's Day is next month — two days set aside to celebrate parenthood and say thanks for all the long days and sleepless nights that it takes to raise a child.

What if you could get someone else to pick up that responsibility? Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY reports there's a bird that's figured out how to do just that.

Last bird call courtesy of The Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Brown-headed Cowbird 10 SK Flight whistle and extended chatter calls, Molothrus ater; Saskatchewan, Canada; 15 May 1961; William W. H. Gunn; ML 58150

This segment aired on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news