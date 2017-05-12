Cowbird Mothers Get Other Birds To Raise Their Hatchlings

Sunday is Mother's Day. Father's Day is next month — two days set aside to celebrate parenthood and say thanks for all the long days and sleepless nights that it takes to raise a child.

What if you could get someone else to pick up that responsibility? Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) of The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY reports there's a bird that's figured out how to do just that.

Last bird call courtesy of The Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Brown-headed Cowbird 10 SK Flight whistle and extended chatter calls, Molothrus ater; Saskatchewan, Canada; 15 May 1961; William W. H. Gunn; ML 58150