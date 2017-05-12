Here & Now
Late Hollywood Composer Jerry Goldsmith Receives Star On Walk Of Fame
Jerry Goldsmith was a tour de force in Hollywood for more than 50 years. His Oscar-nominated film scores include "Planet of the Apes," "Patton," "Chinatown" and "Hoosiers."
The composer died in 2004 at the age of 75, but this week he was honored in Hollywood with a star on the Walk of Fame. Reporter Tim Greiving (@tgreiving) reminds us of Goldsmith's legacy.
This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
