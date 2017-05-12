In hour one of Here & Now's May 12, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Ron Elving and CNN's Juana Summers join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss the fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Also, the not-for-profit health advocacy group The Fishing Partnership says it hopes to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan a staple in every ship's medical kit. We check in with a Massachusetts lobsterman and one of the partnership's health facilitators about their efforts. And scientists say melting permafrost could cause bacteria and viruses that have long been dormant to spring back to life. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.