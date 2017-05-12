Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Bonobo, "Noctuary"

Com Truise, "Open"

Question, "Osanha"

H A U N T E R, "1 1 1"

FaltyDL, "M///I\II\\\\"

Imogen Heap, "Wait It Out"

Joanna Newsom, "Bridges and Balloons"

Glenn Branca, "Carbon Monoxide"

DJ Shadow, "Giving Up the Ghost"

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, "nO drOOl"

Appleseed Cast, "Mountain Halo"

Gnod and White Hills, "Drop Out"

MF Doom, "Camphor"

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, "Private Fortunes"

Black Moth Super Rainbow, "Dreamsicle Bomb"

American Football, "You Know I Should Be Leaving"

Samba Brazilian Batucada Band, "Subiendo a Ladeira"

Marilyn Manson, "The Beautiful People"