May 15, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's May, 15, 2017 full broadcast, we look at the latest news from Washington, including the Supreme Court's rejection of an appeal over the North Carolina ID case and President Trump's plan to replace fired FBI Director James Comey. Also, the Cherokee Nation is taking prescription painkiller distributors to tribal court. We hear more about the lawsuit from Cherokee Nation Attorney General Todd Hembree. And, New York Times columnist Ron Lieber shares one foolproof trick for getting getting proper customer service: an "Executive Email Carpet Bomb."