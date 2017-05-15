Here & Now
What's Next After Supreme Court Rejects North Carolina Voter ID Case
The Supreme Court on Monday has left in place a lower court ruling that struck down North Carolina's voter ID law. A lower court had found the law unconstitutional because it targeted African Americans "with almost surgical precision."
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about that story and other developments in Washington this week, including President Trump's plan to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
