Here & Now
Support the news
Tensions Mark Meeting Between Turkey's Leader And President Trump
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The two countries are NATO allies, but Turkey has condemned the Trump administration's recent decision to arm a Kurdish group fighting ISIS in Syria.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Egemen Bagis (@egemenbagis), a senior member of Erdogan's political party.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news