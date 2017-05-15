Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Tensions Mark Meeting Between Turkey's Leader And President Trump

May 15, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a referendum victory speech to his supporters at the Presidential Palace on April 17, 2017 in Ankara Turkey. The referendum granted sweeping powers to the presidency. (Elif Sogut/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a referendum victory speech to his supporters at the Presidential Palace on April 17, 2017 in Ankara Turkey. The referendum granted sweeping powers to the presidency. (Elif Sogut/Getty Images)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The two countries are NATO allies, but Turkey has condemned the Trump administration's recent decision to arm a Kurdish group fighting ISIS in Syria.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Egemen Bagis (@egemenbagis), a senior member of Erdogan's political party.

This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news