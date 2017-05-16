Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Ford Reportedly Plans To Cut 10 Percent Of Its Workforce

May 16, 2017Updated 5/16/2017 12:12 PM
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Ford display is seen at the 2017 North American International Auto show, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Detroit. The show opens to the media on Monday, Jan. 9 and to the public on Jan. 14. (Carlos Osorio/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Ford display is seen at the 2017 North American International Auto show, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Detroit. The show opens to the media on Monday, Jan. 9 and to the public on Jan. 14. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Ford is planning to cut about 10 percent of its workforce, according to multiple media reports. The cuts will reportedly impact salaried employees, and it's not clear if factory workers in the U.S. would be affected.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about why Ford may make the cuts.

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news