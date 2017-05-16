Here & Now
Ford Reportedly Plans To Cut 10 Percent Of Its Workforce
Ford is planning to cut about 10 percent of its workforce, according to multiple media reports. The cuts will reportedly impact salaried employees, and it's not clear if factory workers in the U.S. would be affected.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about why Ford may make the cuts.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
