In hour one of Here & Now's May 16, 2017 full broadcast, former NATO Commander James Stavridis reacts to reports that President Trump gave classified information to Russian officials during a White House meeting last week. Also, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the administration's infrastructure plan with Ray LaHood, who served as transportation secretary under former President Obama from 2009 to 2013. And do you ever wonder what happens to all that cash that goes in and out of U.S. banks? Christina Estes ‏of Here & Now contributor KJZZ takes us to one cash-processing center in Phoenix.