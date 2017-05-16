Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Deadmaus, "Creep"

Manila Killah, "All I Want"

The Sound Carries, "This Is Normal"

Com Truise, "Open"

Satin Jackets, "For Day"

Jeff Parker, "Cliche"

Madona, "Borderline"

El Ten Eleven, "Birth"

Beck, "Tropicalia"

Trans Am, "Pretty Close To The Edge"

Stavroz, "Moser"

War Paint, "White Out"

Air, "Dirty Trip"

Pop Strangers, "Sandstorm"

Lexer, "Till Dawn"

Jeff Parker, "Mannerisms"

Jizue, "Shiroir"

Ben Folds Five, "Hospital Song"