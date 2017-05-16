Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Former NATO Commander Reacts To Reports Trump Gave Classified Information To Russians

May 16, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington. (AP/Russian Foreign Ministry)MoreCloseclosemore
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington. (AP/Russian Foreign Ministry)

President Trump tweeted Tuesday he has an "absolute right" as president to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline safety with Russia. The tweets followed published reports that said Trump revealed classified information to Russia's foreign minister and the Russian ambassador during their White House meeting last week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets reaction from former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis (@stavridisj). Stavridis is currently the dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

This segment aired on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news