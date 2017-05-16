Former NATO Commander Reacts To Reports Trump Gave Classified Information To Russians

President Trump tweeted Tuesday he has an "absolute right" as president to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline safety with Russia. The tweets followed published reports that said Trump revealed classified information to Russia's foreign minister and the Russian ambassador during their White House meeting last week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets reaction from former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis (@stavridisj). Stavridis is currently the dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University.