Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

9 People Killed In Flash Flood At Arizona Swimming Hole

July 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (Ralph Freso/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Members of the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue team exit a section of forest after searching along the banks of the East Verde River for victims of a flash flood, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. Search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered bodies of children and adults, some as far as two miles down the river after Saturday's flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona. (Ralph Freso/AP)

A flash flood at an Arizona swimming hole has taken the lives of at least nine people — many from an extended family — three adults and six children. One person is still missing.

The group had been relaxing at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday, about 100 miles from Phoenix, when a heavy thunderstorm upstream caused raging waters full of debris to flood the area.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more from Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) of Here & Now contributor KJZZ.

This segment aired on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news