9 People Killed In Flash Flood At Arizona Swimming Hole
A flash flood at an Arizona swimming hole has taken the lives of at least nine people — many from an extended family — three adults and six children. One person is still missing.
The group had been relaxing at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday, about 100 miles from Phoenix, when a heavy thunderstorm upstream caused raging waters full of debris to flood the area.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson hears more from Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) of Here & Now contributor KJZZ.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
