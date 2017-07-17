9 People Killed In Flash Flood At Arizona Swimming Hole

A flash flood at an Arizona swimming hole has taken the lives of at least nine people — many from an extended family — three adults and six children. One person is still missing.

The group had been relaxing at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday, about 100 miles from Phoenix, when a heavy thunderstorm upstream caused raging waters full of debris to flood the area.

