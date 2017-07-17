What Comes Next After Health Care Vote Delayed

There will be no Senate vote on the health care bill this week. It's been delayed indefinitely while Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona is out recovering from surgery. The Congressional Budget Office was expected to release a new score on the bill on Monday, but that has also been put on hold.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about what's next for the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.