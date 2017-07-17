Why Islam Is The World's Fastest-Growing Religion

While the global population is expected to grow 32 percent by 2060, the number of Muslims is expected to grow 70 percent, according to the Pew Research Center. In the second half of this century, the number of Muslims is projected to surpass the number of Christians around the world.

Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett), associate director of research and senior demographer at Pew Research Center, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with more on what's behind the growth.