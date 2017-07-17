In hour one of Here & Now's July 17, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest on a flash flood at an Arizona swimming hole that has taken the lives of at least nine people, many from one extended family. Also, President Trump says he finds it "bothersome" that Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling, is "very good friends" with fired FBI Director James Comey. We take a closer look at the history between Mueller and Comey with journalist Garrett Graff. And in the second half of this century, the number of Muslims is projected to surpass the number of Christians around the world. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.