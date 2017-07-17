Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Liev Schreiber Picks Up 3rd Emmy Nomination For 'Ray Donovan'

July 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan in RAY DONOVAN (Season 4, Episode 02). (Photo/Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME)MoreCloseclosemore
Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan in RAY DONOVAN (Season 4, Episode 02). (Photo/Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME)

The Emmy nominations are out, and Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) picked up his third Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nod for playing the title character in Showtime's "Ray Donovan."

With the series set to begin its fifth season on Aug. 6, we revisit Schreiber's conversation with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson last year.

This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news