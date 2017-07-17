Here & Now
Support the news
Liev Schreiber Picks Up 3rd Emmy Nomination For 'Ray Donovan'
The Emmy nominations are out, and Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) picked up his third Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nod for playing the title character in Showtime's "Ray Donovan."
With the series set to begin its fifth season on Aug. 6, we revisit Schreiber's conversation with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson last year.
This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news