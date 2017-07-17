Here & Now
President Trump Returns To Domestic Agenda As Approval Rating Sinks
A new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News shows President Trump's overall approval rating fell to just 36 percent, down from 42 percent in April. Meanwhile the president is defending his son's decision to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during last year's presidential campaign.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks politics with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving).
This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
