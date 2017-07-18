Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

China To Open Its First Overseas Military Base

July 18, 2017
China is establishing its first overseas military base in Djibouti, joining the U.S., France and other countries that have a military presence there.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo), BBC Africa security correspondent, about what the move means.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

