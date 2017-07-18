Here & Now
China To Open Its First Overseas Military Base
China is establishing its first overseas military base in Djibouti, joining the U.S., France and other countries that have a military presence there.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo), BBC Africa security correspondent, about what the move means.
