For Some Couples, Climate Change May Be A Reason Not To Have Kids

July 18, 2017
  • Ashley Ahearn, KUOW
Mary Finley, Travis Sherman and Tonka at the beach. "I'm fearful of the world that we are making for ourselves," Travis said. "That's why I don't want to have children." (Courtesy Mary Finley)

Scientists are sounding the alarm about the changes now facing the planet. Droughts, floods and superstorms will likely be more common in the coming decades. Combine that with rising temperatures and sea levels and it's enough to make some young people think twice about having children.

Ashley Ahearn (@aahearn) from Here & Now contributor KUOW in Seattle spoke with two couples grappling with the decision.

This segment aired on July 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

