Elon Musk: Artificial Intelligence Is A 'Fundamental Risk' To Human Civilization
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is urging U.S. governors to regulate the future development and use of artificial intelligence before it's "too late." Speaking to the National Governors Association on Saturday, Musk called AI "a fundamental existential risk for human civilization."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), senior editor of policy and politics for Recode, about Musk's warning.
This segment aired on July 18, 2017.
