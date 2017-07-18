Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

July 18, 2017
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Providence, R.I. (Stephan Savoia/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is urging U.S. governors to regulate the future development and use of artificial intelligence before it's "too late." Speaking to the National Governors Association on Saturday, Musk called AI "a fundamental existential risk for human civilization."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), senior editor of policy and politics for Recode, about Musk's warning.

This segment aired on July 18, 2017.

