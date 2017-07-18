July 18, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 18, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the latest health care news with Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News. Also, Here & Now's Alex Ashlock reports on a famous Civil War sword that was stashed away for decades in an attic until recently, when it was discovered and identified. And Joe Berkowitz used to cringe when friends dropped a particularly painful pun — until he witnessed his first Punderdome competition. Berkowitz joins us to discuss his new book "Away With Words," and the world of competitive wordplay. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.