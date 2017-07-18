In hour two of Here & Now's July 18, 2017 full broadcast, Sen. Tim Kaine joins us to discuss what comes next for the Affordable Care Act in the wake of the Senate health care defeat. Also, there's a new condition associated with chronic marijuana use that cases nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Dr. Kennon Heard of the University of Colorado School of Medicine tells us more. And as our summer lakes series continues, we hear from two members of a family that returns to the same treasured lake summer after summer. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.