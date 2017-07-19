Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Why Don't Humans Sleep Like Other Primates?

July 19, 2017
  • Max Green, WHYY
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A sleeping chimp at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. (Photo courtesy of Lydia Hopper, Assistant Director, Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes)MoreCloseclosemore
A sleeping chimp at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. (Photo courtesy of Lydia Hopper, Assistant Director, Lester E. Fisher Center for the Study and Conservation of Apes)

Humans sleep differently than other kinds primates, and that's led researchers to wonder: Why did our branch of the family tree evolve to sleep the way we do? Is there some evolutionary advantage?

Max Green (@MaxRaphaelGreen) from The Pulse at Here & Now contributor WHYY explores the answers to those questions.

This segment airs on July 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news