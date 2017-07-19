In hour one of Here & Now's July 19, 2017 full broadcast, after another failed effort by Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump said he now plans to "let Obamacare fail." NPR's Scott Horsley joins us to discuss Trump's statement, and previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit. Also, journalist and scientist Zeeya Merali's latest book tackles the possibility that scientists are coming closer to creating a baby universe in the laboratory. And as climate change looms, we hear more about proposed fixes to the National Flood Insurance Program, which is nearly $25 billion in debt. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.