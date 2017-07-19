July 19, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's July 19, 2017 full broadcast, political analysts Jamal Simmons and Paris Dennard join us to discuss the political fallout from failed attempts at overhauling health care. Also, we speak with author Andrew Sean Greer about his new novel "Less," which follows hapless hero Arthur Less as he travels the world in a quest to avoid his his ex-lover's wedding. And Nick Burns, professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, weighs in on the diplomatic questions surrounding President Trump's previously undisclosed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.