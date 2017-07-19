As Climate Change Looms, How To Keep National Flood Insurance Program Afloat

Homeowners in coastal communities are bracing for an increase in flooding as seas rise due to global warming. Already, the National Flood Insurance Program — which helps homeowners rebound from flood damage — is nearly $25 billion in debt. Much of that was racked up after paying for the damage of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Congress is required to reauthorize the program every five years, and its next deadline is the end of September. Here & Now's Robin Young discusses proposed fixes to the program with Rob Moore (@RobMooreNRDC), a senior policy analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council.