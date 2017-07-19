Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Fighting For His Job

July 19, 2017
Pakistan's Supreme Court is deciding whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should face corruption charges after a damaging report on his family's vast wealth. Sharif denies any wrongdoing, and says there's a conspiracy against him.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from BBC Pakistan correspondent Secunder Kermani (@seckermani).

