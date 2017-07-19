Here & Now
Pakistan's Prime Minister Fighting For His Job
Pakistan's Supreme Court is deciding whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should face corruption charges after a damaging report on his family's vast wealth. Sharif denies any wrongdoing, and says there's a conspiracy against him.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from BBC Pakistan correspondent Secunder Kermani (@seckermani).
