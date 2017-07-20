July 20, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 20, 2017 full broadcast, Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain cancer called glioblastoma. We talk with Dr. Barbara O'Brien, a professor of neuro-oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, about what glioblastoma is and how it's treated. Also, we discuss the uses and pitfalls of traffic apps like Waze with Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center. And journalist Eilene Zimmerman joins us to talk about her reporting on drug use in the legal profession, and her ex-husband, a well-known patent lawyer who died as a result of complications from drug addiction. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.