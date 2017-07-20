In hour two of Here & Now's July 20, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Ron Elving joins us to discuss how Sen. John McCain's cancer diagnosis is reverberating in Washington. Also, whether it's strawberries, raspberries or blackberries, summer is berry season. Resident chef Kathy Gunst shares recipes for raspberry and ginger muffins, berry jam and more. And the Trump administration is no longer arming rebels fighting the Assad regime in Syria, ending a program started by former President Obama. Aaron David Miller of the Wilson Center tells us more about the move's implications. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.