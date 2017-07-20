UNHCR Appeals For Funds For Refugee Crisis

The refugee crisis has fallen out of the headlines, but it hasn't ended. The United Nations refugee agency said this week that more than 2,000 people have died or gone missing as they tried to cross the Mediterranean in the first six months of this year. It's asking for $421 million to help address the problem.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with BBC correspondent Rami Ruhayem (@ramiruhayem), who has been out with a Doctors Without Borders team on rescue boats.

