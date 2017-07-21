In hour two of Here & Now's July 21, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us with details and context as White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns his post. Also, fans galore have descended on San Diego for this year's Comic-Con, to check out what's hot in film, television and more. We hear more about what's taking center stage at the convention. And we talk with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin who's currently pushing a bill that would require water infrastructure projects in the U.S. to use American-made steel and iron. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.