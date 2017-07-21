Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Prefuse 73, "Perverted Undertones"

Blur, "Garden Central"

Television, "Marquee Moon"

AFI, "The Great Disappointment"

Bonobo, "Days to Come"

LCD Soundsystem, "Home"

Danger Doom, "Benzi Box"

Fleet Foxes, "Mearcstapa"

Gold Panda, "An English House"

Yes, Heart of the Sunrise

Om, "Addis"

Tortoise, "Glass Museum"

Huerco S., "Cubist Camouflage"

Ricky Eat Acid, "Ur My Bby"

Jojo Mayer & Nerve, "Syncopath"

J. Dilla, "Dillatroit"

Freddie Gibbs, "National Anthem"

Wilco, "Spiders"

Burial, "Prayer"

Linkin Park, "Numb"