Philippines President Calls For Extension Of Martial Law In Fight Against Militants

July 21, 2017
Protesters display placards during a rally outside Camp Aguinaldo, the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to protest the extension of Martial Law in the whole of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines as proposed by President Rodrigo Duterte, Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Protesters display placards during a rally outside Camp Aguinaldo, the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to protest the extension of Martial Law in the whole of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines as proposed by President Rodrigo Duterte, Thursday, July 20, 2017 in Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte called on the country's Congress Tuesday to extend martial law on the southern island of Mindanao. Heavy fighting between the military and ISIS-linked Islamist militants in the region has resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, and the government says about 500 fighters have been killed since March.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Carlos Conde (@condeHRW), researcher at Human Rights Watch, who is based in the Philippines.

This segment airs on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

