As Russia Probe Heats Up, White House Builds Its Defense

July 21, 2017
President Trump listens during an announcement on July 20, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump's legal team is exploring its options as special counsel Robert Mueller continues to scrutinize the White House over possible coordination with Russia during the presidential campaign, according to reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Citing anonymous sources close to the matter, the Post reports Trump has asked some of his advisers about his power to pardon people caught up in the investigation, including himself. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Brian C. Kalt (@ProfBrianKalt), a law professor at Michigan State University, who has written extensively on presidential pardons.

This segment aired on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

