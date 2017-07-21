Here & Now
Support the news
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns03:48Play
White House press secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump's embattled spokesman during the first six months of his presidency, is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
With reporting from The Associated Press
This segment aired on July 21, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news