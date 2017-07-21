Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

July 21, 2017
White House press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily White House briefing. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump's embattled spokesman during the first six months of his presidency, is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

With reporting from The Associated Press

This segment aired on July 21, 2017.

