Sen. Tammy Baldwin: American Steel Can Rebuild U.S. Water Infrastructure

July 21, 2017
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks about President Trump's first 100 days, during a media availability on Capitol Hill in Washington in April 2017. (Alex Brandon/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, is currently pushing a bill that would require water infrastructure projects in the U.S. to use American-made steel and iron.

Asked about that bill during a visit to a factory in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in April, President Trump told a reporter that he agrees with it "100 percent." But the measure is stalled in Congress.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) about her "Made in America Water Infrastructure Act."

This segment aired on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

