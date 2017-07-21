Sen. Tammy Baldwin: American Steel Can Rebuild U.S. Water Infrastructure

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, is currently pushing a bill that would require water infrastructure projects in the U.S. to use American-made steel and iron.

Asked about that bill during a visit to a factory in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in April, President Trump told a reporter that he agrees with it "100 percent." But the measure is stalled in Congress.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) about her "Made in America Water Infrastructure Act."