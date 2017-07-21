Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Week In Politics: Russia Investigation, Trump Interview, McCain Cancer Diagnosis

July 21, 2017
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on June 21, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Washington Post reports President Trump has asked advisers about his power to pardon aides, his family and himself, a day after Bloomberg reported that the FBI's Russia investigation has expanded to include Trump personal finances. Also, The New York Times reports that Trump's legal team is investigating the investigators leading the probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

The Washington Post's Abby Phillip (@abbydphillip) and Axios' Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest political headlines.

