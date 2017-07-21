Week In Politics: Russia Investigation, Trump Interview, McCain Cancer Diagnosis

The Washington Post reports President Trump has asked advisers about his power to pardon aides, his family and himself, a day after Bloomberg reported that the FBI's Russia investigation has expanded to include Trump personal finances. Also, The New York Times reports that Trump's legal team is investigating the investigators leading the probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

The Washington Post's Abby Phillip (@abbydphillip) and Axios' Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins to discuss the latest political headlines.