July 24, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's July 24, 2017 full broadcast, Jared Kushner is on Capitol Hill Monday and Tuesday, answering questions from lawmakers about his contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. We discuss the latest in politics with Mark Murray of NBC News. Also, Sasha Velour — the stage name of Sasha Steinberg — won season nine of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the VH1 reality TV show. Velour joins us to talk about her intellectual approach to drag. And after years of rising at rapid rates, tuition increases are slowing at U.S. colleges. The Atlantic's Derek Thompson tells us more about what's behind the trend. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.