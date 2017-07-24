July 24, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's July 24, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Ron Elving joins us to discuss all things politics, from Jared Kushner's appearance on Capitol Hill to the White House communications shake-up to health care. Also, Nicola Benyahia tells us about how her son Rasheed was radicalized, eventually running away to join ISIS, and her work helping families fight indoctrination and radicalization of their children. And how is Attorney General Jeff Sessions shaping the Justice Department so far? We take a closer look at Sessions' priorities with Washington Post reporter Sari Horwitz. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.