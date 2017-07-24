Polish President Vetoes Controversial Overhaul Of Country's Courts

In a surprise move Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda vetoed two bills that would have given the country's right-wing government the power to replace supreme court judges with political appointees.

Critics warned the judicial overhaul would amount to a turn toward authoritarianism. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with the BBC's Kevin Connolly.

